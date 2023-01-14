Garvie Jay Porter Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Garvie Jay Porter, 80, went to be with his Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va. Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Arrangement Funeral Home City Recommended for you