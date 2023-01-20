GATE CITY, VA - Garvie Jay Porter age 80, of Gate City VA, went to be with his LORD on Friday, January 13, 2023. His battles are now over, he has run the race, & his suffering is forever erased.
I Peter 5:10 "But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by CHRIST JESUS, after that ye have suffered a while make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you."
He was a hard-working man all his life and was a true farmer at heart from the day he was born until the day GOD called him home. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the US Army. Through his lifetime he had worked at the Popcorn factory, Purity Bread Co., & for a while an Insurance company before settling & retiring from Robert's Tire & Recapping. During all the years of working a public job, he worked the farm, & run his own sawmill. Several years after retirement he worked for Pratt's Catering Company where he held several titles there & found another family to him. He will be remembered for his work, his laugh, his smile, all his jokes & pranks, & his blue eyes, but most of all as a Father. Anyone that knew him well, knows he would say, "Adios Amigos!"
He was the only son of the late Mack Garvey & Mamie Ruth Rhoton Porter.
Surviving is his daughter his "Doll" he would say, Melinda Porter.
Special Thanks to: Mike Dougherty, Rebecca Barnett, Terry Olinger, Larry Shivley, Sharon Crull and Robin Meade.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am – 11:00 pm on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am in the chapel. A military graveside service will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. Pallbearers serving the family will be: Andy Bright, Jeremy Hurt, Terry Olinger, Cameron Meade, Caleb Meade, Larry Meade and Tom Pratt. Honorary Pallbearers serving the family will be: Mike Dougherty, Stacey Crull and Don Hughes .
In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to his daughter's foundation or to the MS foundation.