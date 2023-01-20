GATE CITY, VA - Garvie Jay Porter age 80, of Gate City VA, went to be with his LORD on Friday, January 13, 2023. His battles are now over, he has run the race, & his suffering is forever erased.

I Peter 5:10 "But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by CHRIST JESUS, after that ye have suffered a while make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you."

