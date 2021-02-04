KINGSPORT - Garry W. Jones, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 23, 1943, in Kingsport, to the late Jack and Burnace Baines Jones.
Garry was a loving, kind and giving man who would do anything for a friend. He enjoyed farming, story-telling and was especially fond of his grandchildren.
Garry retired as a Sergeant with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office following sixteen years of service. He served as a patrol officer and bailiff in the Sullivan County Court System.
Garry was a past President of the Sullivan Gardens Optimist Club and coached all four sports in the Optimist Club league.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Garry W. “Slim” Jones II; three sisters and five brothers.
Those left to cherish Garry’s memory are his daughters, Tammie Williams (Rick), Lora Ketron (Josh), Cindy Teague (Darren) and Linda Elliott (Nathan) along with their mother, Mary Ruth Hartsock Jones; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Tommy Jones and Andy Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Fred Moore, Spencer Moody, Ray Conley and Bill Witherspoon.
Due to Covid-19 no formal services will be held. The family will have a private service at a later date.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of the V.A. Medical Center, Avalon Hospice and Oak Hill Funeral Home for their compassionate care.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Garry W. Jones and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.