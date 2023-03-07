GRAY - Garry Lucian Eads, 75, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. (www.cartertrent.com)

