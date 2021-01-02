Garry Lee Weaver
After a short battle with COVID-19, Garry Lee Weaver (74) left our world on December 19, 2020 to spend Christmas with his Savior in Heaven. Born in Bristol, VA, Garry spent the first two thirds of his life in Blountville and Kingsport, TN, where he attended the old Blountville High School and was a charter member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. He was active in his church, the community, the Boy Scout Council, and in helping to bring soccer to the Tri-Cities, where he coached and refereed for many years. In 2002, Garry and his wife, Judy, moved to Memphis, and then to Knoxville in 2008 to be with their children and grandchildren. In Knoxville, he was a deacon at First Baptist Concord in Farragut, where he was an active member of the Disaster Relief Team. He also volunteered with the Knoxville Track Club to help direct traffic at races while his family ran. Garry loved the mountains and lakes of East Tennessee, he loved the Tennessee Volunteers, and he loved his family and friends. Garry's life was filled with love, joy, friends, family, and Jesus. He was a great man who was faithfully married to his wife for over 53 years. He never met a stranger and made people feel welcome and valued almost instantly. He had a genuine, disarming smile that easily made any gloomy day brighter. He was happy, vibrant, engaged, loving, welcoming, kind, generous, hard-working, fun, friendly, and carried a giant, people-loving heart around in his strong, spiritual chest. Many people loved Garry, and no one loved him more than his family, who celebrated life with him regularly through church, drop-by visits, school pickups, dinners, tailgates, parties, football and basketball games, concerts, vacations, fishing trips, and all those special day-to-day times in between. Garry actively spent time with his family every day, and they are so very thankful for the time they were able to love him while he was here. They will treasure those memories forever. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry C. and Dorothy (Goodman) Weaver of Blountville, TN. He is survived by his wife Judy (Pridemore) Weaver, daughter Vicki Weaver, son Michael (and Caroline) Weaver, granddaughters Peyton and Ashlee, grandson Michael Dean, his informally adopted daughter Karla Gander, sisters Judy (and Larry) McKenzie (Kingsport, TN), Lynda Hilton (Kingsport, TN), and Rebecca (and Mike) Jackson (Piney Flats, TN), several nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many, many dear friends. Due to the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there will be a private interment service, and then a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Concord at a later date. The Weaver family will use Facebook to notify friends and family when that information is finalized. Garry was passionate about helping others through disaster relief teams. Therefore, In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Garry's honor to: "Disaster Relief, Missions Dept," with a note on the check for "Garry Weaver Memorial." Address: First Baptist Concord, ATTN: Finance, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934." The Disaster Relief Team is an organization that Garry cherished and gave of his time and heart on many occasions. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com