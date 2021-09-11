ELIZABETHTON - Garold J. Nickels, 73, of Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2021. He was born on July 4, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to the late Edwin and Violeta (Mitchell) Nickels. Garold grew up in Kingsport, attending Holston High School, where he was a star baseball player.
He was a loving and hardworking father and grandfather, who was known for his quick wittedness. When Garold was not working, he enjoyed his lifelong passion of fishing. He also enjoyed camping, being outdoors and spending time with his family. Garold was also known for his love of the Lord and being a staunch conservative.
In addition to his parents, Garold is preceded in death by his daughter, Brandy Nickels.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Johnathan Nickels and wife Christina; grandchildren, Johnathan (J) Nickels II, Brittney Phillips, and Gabriel Phillips; sisters Kathryn Laws and husband Cecil and Ramona Gothard and husband Charles; uncle, W.B. Nickels; aunts, Janice Fields and Lucille Neeley; and nephews, Joel Gothard and Travis Williams.
Garold will be laid to rest beside his daughter on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Well officiated by Pastor Robert Russell and Pastor Nick Adams.
Online condolences may be made to the Nickels family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.