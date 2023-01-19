Garnett Lois Sherfey, 82, with her sparkling blue eyes and million-dollar smile, was released from her bed of confinement and called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home while holding the hands of her devoted husband and loving daughter. Lois was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 4, 1940, to the late Victor and Lola Crawford. She was a 1958 graduate of Sullivan High School and worked at S. H. Kress and Tennessee Eastman Company before pursuing her true calling of becoming a full-time homemaker.
Lois had a servant’s heart and was happiest when caring for others. She was a devoted wife to her husband, having celebrated 58 years of marriage on December 26, 2022. They leave a legacy of the commitment and sacrifice required to build a strong and lasting marriage for their grandchildren to follow.
Lois demonstrated sacrificial love to her daughter and grandchildren on a daily basis and took great joy in supporting them while attending countless sporting events and school functions and encouraging them in their pursuits of their own dreams. She was an accomplished seamstress, making everything from quilts, curtains, and Barbie clothes to her daughter’s beautiful prom dresses.
She was a helpmate to her husband and was not afraid of hard work. They were always found side by side doing chores and projects including sawing wood, mowing, home repairs, and raising a garden and canning. She was also an incredible cook and prepared meals nightly for her family as well as packing lunches daily to send her husband and daughter off to work and school. She was well known for her apple butter stack cakes, chicken and dumplings, and biscuits and gravy. It was a given that she would be making a batch of special-designed cupcakes for any class parties when her daughter was in elementary school.
She loved the Lord and relied upon Him for all her needs and trusted Him for wisdom and guidance. She never failed to give Him praise and credit for the many blessings He bestowed upon her, leaving behind a path for her family to follow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Ty Jarvis, and four brothers, Herman, G. W., Delbert and Howard Crawford.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Orgie Sherfey, who was her rock and constant caregiver the past six months; her daughter, Tammy Shivley-Jarvis (Robert); her grandchildren and the joys of her life, Tanner and Tara Shivley; a sister, Dessie Saylor; and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5pm-7pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 7pm with Harold Morelock and Dennis Spears officiating and a special tribute by her daughter. Special music will be provided by Charles Estep, Phillip Allen, and Snake Grills of Cornerstone Fellowship.
Burial will be at Light Family Cemetery, Beech Creek community, at 2pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023. For those who wish to follow in procession, please meet at the funeral home at 1pm.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Shivley, Tara Shivley, Taylor Crawford, Ronnie Crawford, Jason Hudson, and Dave Sherfey.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care (Michelle Robinette and Tamela Tipton) and Tina Balthis, her caregiver, for their loving care of our wife, mother, and Mam-aw during her illness.
Hamlett-Dobson is serving the Sherfey family and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hamlettdobson.com