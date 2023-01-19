Garnett Lois Sherfey, 82, with her sparkling blue eyes and million-dollar smile, was released from her bed of confinement and called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home while holding the hands of her devoted husband and loving daughter. Lois was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 4, 1940, to the late Victor and Lola Crawford. She was a 1958 graduate of Sullivan High School and worked at S. H. Kress and Tennessee Eastman Company before pursuing her true calling of becoming a full-time homemaker.

Lois had a servant’s heart and was happiest when caring for others. She was a devoted wife to her husband, having celebrated 58 years of marriage on December 26, 2022. They leave a legacy of the commitment and sacrifice required to build a strong and lasting marriage for their grandchildren to follow.

