KINGSPORT - Garnet E. Rhea, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born March 11, 1935, in Hawkins County, TN to the late Carty and Mollie Puckett Rhea.
Garnet was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He retired from Quebcor following thirty years of service.
Garnet was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working on antique cars.
In addition to his parents, Garnet was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Beulah Ashworth Rhea; children, James Rhea (Robin), Judy Brown and Joyce Rhea; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
At Garnet’s request, there will be no service.
The care of Garnet E. Rhea and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.