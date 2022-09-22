GATE CITY, VA – Garland Wayne Salling, 89, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 at The Waters of Bristol in Blountville, TN.

He served in the US Army proudly for our country so we could be free. He lived all of his life in Scott County, VA. Wayne taught in the Scott County, VA School System and retired from Holston Defense.

