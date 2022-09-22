GATE CITY, VA – Garland Wayne Salling, 89, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 at The Waters of Bristol in Blountville, TN.
He served in the US Army proudly for our country so we could be free. He lived all of his life in Scott County, VA. Wayne taught in the Scott County, VA School System and retired from Holston Defense.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Garland and Flora Lee (Baker) Salling and the love of his life, wife, Shirley Leah (Horton) Salling.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Elaine Salling; his son, Jeffrey (Tori) Salling, all of the home; stepdaughter, Sandra Mosley, Bluff City, TN; brother, Billy Salling, Kingsport, TN; nephew, David Salling, Kingsport, TN; along with extended family and friends; special friends, Josh and Jerea Mosley.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, September 23, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Phillip “Phips” Sams officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Journey Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Horton-Roller Cemetery, 10747 Fairview Rd, Blackwater, VA. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:50 am at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, 147 Misty Morning Circle, Gate City, VA 24251.