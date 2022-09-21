Garland Wayne Salling Sep 21, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Garland Wayne Salling, 89, of East Carters Valley, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va. Wayne Salling Carter-trent East Carters Valley Scott County Garland Weber City Recommended for you