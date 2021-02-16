CHURCH HILL – Garland Sellers, 77, passed away on February 15, 2021 at his residence.
He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Solomons Temple Baptist Church. He retired from Quebecor after 42 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dinah Drinnon Sellers; his parents, Dock H., and Cordelia Barrett Sellers; five brothers, Kelly, Allie, Dairus, D.B, and Vernon Sellers; sisters, Ruth Sellers, Elvie Cavin, Grace Clemons, Dollie Ward, and Pauline Crawford.
Surviving are his sons, Ronald and Donald Sellers; grandchildren, Megan, Angel, Samantha, and Dinah; great grandchildren, Julian Sellers, Bryleigh Compton, and Colton Sellers; sisters, Gladys Morrison of Church Hill, Dorothy Simpson of Kingsport, Violet Crawford and husband James of Kingsport, Willidean Ward and husband Glenn of Limestone, TN; brothers, Jack Sellers and wife Betty, Paul Sellers and wife Carolyn of Church Hill, TN, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To leave an online message for the Sellers family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Sellers family.