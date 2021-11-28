GATE CITY, VA - Garland E. Kern, Jr., “Junior” 72, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the receiving of friends at 2:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor David Kern officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with military rites conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Charlie Crowder, Weston Crowder, Trent Crowder, John McNew, Cody Adkins, Blake Lawson, Dwayne Kern, Richie Crowder, and Aidyen Jones will serve as pallbearers.
