GATE CITY, VA - Garland E. Kern, Jr., “Junior” 72, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Junior was born in Scott County, VA on September 8, 1949, and was the son of the late Garland and Sybil Kern.
He was a veteran of the Untied States Army where he served as a Sergeant; US STRATCOM 1968-1971.
Junior was a loving husband to his wife, of 50 years making their home in Gate City, VA. He was also a loving Dad, Papaw, and Coach.
Junior was a coal miner and retired foreman for Westmoreland Coal Company.
He loved to fish, hunt and had a heart for the game of basketball, holding several records in basketball during his high school years at Rye Cove High School. He continued to spread the love of the game by coaching teams throughout the Scott County and Kingsport area.
In addition to his parents, Garland Kern and Sybil Kern, his brother, Terry Kern, and special friend and brother-in-law, Dobby Smith preceded him in death.
Surviving Junior is his loving wife, Tina Kern; son, Gino Kern; daughter, Michelle Crowder; son-in-law, Charlie Crowder; grandchildren, Juliee Kern Adkins and her husband, Cody, Weston Crowder, Trent Crowder, and Savanna Kern; great grandchildren, Aiyden Jones, Arrow Kern, Ashlynn Adkins, Cayden Adkins, and Easton Adkins; brothers, Ronnie (Carolyn) Kern, Kenny (Patsy) Kern, and Danny (Glenda) Kern; sisters, Barbara Smith, Mable (Walt) Chandler, Juanita (T.J.) Hood, and Eva (Bill) White, best friend, John McNew; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the receiving of friends at 2:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor David Kern officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with military rites conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Charlie Crowder, Weston Crowder, Trent Crowder, John McNew, Cody Adkins, Blake Lawson, Dwayne Kern, Richie Crowder, and Aidyen Jones will serve as pallbearers.
