KINGSPORT - Garland Burton, age 91 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Garland was born on March 25, 1931 in Kingsport, TN to Emory and Hannah Burton. Garland married Barbara Adams and after 54 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death in 2006.
Garland worked as a boiler operator for Holston Mills for 36 plus years, and he never missed a day of work. Garland served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Garland was a devout Christian and he loved serving others. He had a servant’s heart. Garland was a charter member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and he found peace being in God’s word.
Garland was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Burton; three brothers; and three sisters. Left to cherish Garland’s memory are his son, Tracy Burton and wife Cindy; three grandchildren, Lindsay Phillips and husband Daniel, Ryan Burton and wife Sarah, and Mallory Ward and husband Dokota; two great grandchildren, Grayson Phillips, and Mattie Phillips; two brothers, Kit McGlothlin and wife Carolyn, and Bob McGlothlin; one sister, Nancy Rolan; three brothers-in-law, Gary Adams, David Adams, and James Adams; sister-in-law, Louella Blair; and several other loving family members and friends.
The family will received friends on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.
