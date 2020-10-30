BIG STONE GAP, VA - Galen K. Hensley, 73, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap, VA. Galen was born in Roanoke VA, the son of the late Hurdle L. Hensley and Evelyn P. Hensley. He was a carpenter by trade and he will be missed by all the staff at Heritage Hall. Final arrangements will be private. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Staff of Heritage Hall.
An online register is available for the Hensley family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.