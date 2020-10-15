MOUNT CARMEL - Gale Bishop: In the year of our Lord 2020 we reflect on a life taken from mortal strife and struggle.
On an icy-blue Christmas Day of 1944 a young man called out to the local doctor in need of help. His young wife was giving birth. Henry and Henrietta were about to receive a boy they named Gale Henry. The third in a line of seven siblings (Betty Jane, Kenneth, Judy, Linda, and Rodney.)One lamb, never forgotten, did not survive infancy - Clayton.This young Bishop/Barrett union with deep roots in Hawkins County continued to grow and flourish by and in God’s name.Gale at the young age of 18 courted and married his love – Brenda. They, like their parents, nested in this small community. Giving to the world, and receiving unto themselves, three children – Rhonda, Mark, and Bradley.Raising a family in North East Tennessee during the 1960’s was not easy. With determination and grit they were warm and nourished. It wasn’t until laying bare their hearts and opening their souls to salvation through Jesus did the family begin to truly grow. Gale and Brenda raised their children in attendance of that small church – Lewis Lane Baptist. Embraced in its safe hollow they were active members. Gale elected deacon and Brenda a pianist. There they joined with church family in creating a quartet called “The Heaven Bound Singers”. Traveling, singing, and in their own way testifying of Jesus’ love for all the worlds people.Gale was employed by a large construction company as an insulator before a mass lay-off late one winter. By spring he was painting the exterior of his older sister’s house. When finished, the neighbor wanted their house painted. Again and again a career was earned. This career grew into a paint contracting business – Gale’s Professional Painting. He continued to learn and teach by example some of the now leading paint contractors in our greater area.With bright eyed enthusiasm; Gale’s family continued to grow by joyful unions and beautiful grandchildren – Rob Scott (Son-in-law), Rachael, Philip Burgess (grandson-in-law), Robbie, Kelly Jean.As with Henry and Henrietta, Gale and Brenda, You and Yours, the chain continues. Always remember it isn’t goodbye but, goodnight. Until we all commune again, open your hearts to the teachings of Jesus. Look upon your neighbor with kindness for their story is not much different than your own story. A’men.A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A life celebration will begin at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Webb and Rev. Rodney Bishop officiating. Gale’s final wishes were to be cremated.To leave an online message for the Bishop family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.comJohnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bishop family.