CHURCH HILL - Gail Yvonne Brickey, 66, Yvonne as she was known by all was called home by her Lord and Savior on October 10, 2022, after a brief and very difficult fight with cancer.

Yvonne was born on January 21, 1956, in Kingsport Tennessee to Gail Phillip Brickey and Patsy Reed Brickey of Gate City, Virginia. At a young age her family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she attended school and graduated from Independence High School after which she moved back to her beloved childhood home in Gate City, Virginia.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video