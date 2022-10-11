CHURCH HILL - Gail Yvonne Brickey, 66, Yvonne as she was known by all was called home by her Lord and Savior on October 10, 2022, after a brief and very difficult fight with cancer.
Yvonne was born on January 21, 1956, in Kingsport Tennessee to Gail Phillip Brickey and Patsy Reed Brickey of Gate City, Virginia. At a young age her family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she attended school and graduated from Independence High School after which she moved back to her beloved childhood home in Gate City, Virginia.
She is pre-deceased by her parents and grandparents. Yvonne is survived by her brothers Sammy Brickey (Debbie) of Maiden NC, and Terry Brickey (Anna) of Matthews, NC, niece, Jessica Brickey LeRoy (Brandon) and her great nephew Holden LeRoy of Lincolnton, NC, extended family Jeff Carter (Lisa) of Matthews, NC, and Nick Carter (Janey) of Charlotte.
Yvonne's life was rich with family, friends, and a loving church community. She retired from Eastman Chemical in Kingsport, Tennessee and spent much of her adult life caring for those that she loved, she was an angel on earth to all of those that knew her.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14 from 11:00 PM to 12:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, 320 Grandview Street Church Hill, TN 37642. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will follow immediately at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow to Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Virginia.