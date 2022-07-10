KINGSPORT - G.C. Greer, age 93, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
G.C. was a proud veteran of the Korean War, who served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired after 40 + years of service at the Meade Corp. He was a member of the Darthula Baptist Church attending until his health declined.
Predeceased in death by his wife of 60 years Jean Cupp Greer; daughter Debbie Greer; grandson Worley Head; parents Coy & Blanche Greer; brothers John Wayne Greer, and L.B. Greer; sister Betty McMurray.
G.C. is survived by sister Dessie (Bootsie) Ennis; nieces Cathy Webb, Sharon Vaughn; nephews Eddie McMurray, Dennis Ennis, Mike Greer, Tony Greer, Greg Greer, and Jeff Greer; and several great and great great nieces and nephews.
The Greer family will receive friends Tuesday July 12, 2022 from 6-7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM. Officiating the service will be Rev. Greg Greer.
Burial will be Wednesday at 11 am in the Garden of the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Greer family.