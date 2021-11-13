BLOUNTVILLE - G. A. “Sarge” Sarginger, age 89, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Born in St. Mary’s Pennsylvania, he had resided most of his life in Blountville. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Sarge spent his working life as a mechanical engineer. He was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Bristol, Virginia. Sarge enjoyed traveling and dabbling in his many collections.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Millie Sarginger; parents, Francis and Evelyn Sarginger; brother, Francis Sarginger, Jr.
Sarge is survived by his sons, Steve Sarginger and Jon Sarginger and wife Kirsten; grandchildren, Riley, Zachary, Quinn, Jack and Ellie; sister, Dolly Gavazzi.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Father Chris Hess officiating.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Sarge Sarginger.