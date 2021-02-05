After the blessing of a long life, Freida “Gran” Alexander, age 93, went to be with her Lord on February 1, 2021. Those fortunate enough to know Freida know that she loved her family, loved children, loved to cook, and hated being late. She taught kindergarten at Colonial Heights Baptist Church and taught children’s Sunday school at her beloved church, Indian Springs Baptist. Freida also served as church secretary at Indian Springs Baptist Church for many years. She was a great cook who blessed many with meals she took to them and meals around her own table. Her family will miss her Mac & cheese and her Christmas cookies. The most important thing to know about Freida, though, is that she loved Jesus and couldn’t wait to be with Him. She was very serious about her faith and she was committed to praying for her family and those on her prayer list daily. She was an amazing woman who will be missed dearly by her family and those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.D. “Bob” Alexander Sr.; son, Greg Alexander; parents, Baylus T. Prince and Alice Turner Prince; and siblings, Dot John, Frances Smith, Russell Prince, and B.T. Prince.
Freida is survived by her son, R. David Alexander, Jr. and wife, Debbie; daughter-in-law, Vickie Alexander; grandchildren, Matthew Alexander, Joshua Alexander, Mercy Alexander, David Alexander, Bo Alexander, Joe Alexander, Teta Alexander, James Alexander, Jessica Alexander, Jacob Alexander, and Jenny Alexander; and great grandchildren, Henry Alexander, Rhodes Alexander, May Alexander, Hope Alexander, and Genesis Alexander.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Indian Springs Baptist Church with David Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.