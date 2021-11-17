KINGSPORT - Freida Wright, 66, of Kingsport, TN has been reunited with the love of her life, Roy Steven. Freida was known by all who knew her as an endlessly loving and patient woman. If you didn’t know her, you might have spotted her at Cracker Barrel on a Sunday morning, supporting her daughter at a softball game, or walking her cocker spaniel, Enzo. More than anything, though, she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Ryleigh. Freida was a true joy to be around, and her loss will leave an enormous hole in our hearts. However, we find hope knowing that she is eternally at peace, waiting patiently until we meet again.
Freida is preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Roy Steven Wright, and her parents, George and Stella Gilliam.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Patterson and Sarah Wright; her granddaughter, Ryleigh Wright; brother, Larry Garber and wife Anne; sister, Debbie Gilliam Oakes and husband Gilbert; brother-in-law, Keith Wright; her best friend, Helen Berry, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A gofundme account has been established to assist the family with funeral expenses. You may make memorial contributions to this fundraiser at https://gofund.me/e0c80e53.
