ROCK SPRINGS COMMUNITY - Freeda Garland, 95, Rock Springs Community, passed away Monday morning, April 5, 2021, at her home. Freeda was born in Rock Springs where she had lived her entire life, and was a graduate of Sullivan High School, class of ’44. She was a member of Rock Springs United Methodist Church, taught Sunday school for several years, and was the church pianist for 72 years. Freeda was known for her cooking and needlework talents and for being a friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Garland; parents, Virgil and Ella Mae Blakley; brother, Heston Blakley; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Blakley and Mary Rose Garland.
Freeda is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Simmons and husband, Greg; granddaughter, Elizabeth Simmons; brother-in-law, Jack Garland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dwight Marlow officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 227 Church View Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.