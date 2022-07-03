KINGSPORT - Frederick “Dale” Busler, 74, of Kingsport, TN, gained his wings on Friday, July 1, 2022. A lifelong resident of Lynn Garden, he worked as a mechanic for many years. Dale loved life and everyone he came into contact with.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Busler; mother, Lena Larkins Busler; and two brothers, Danny and Don Busler.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Shirley Tipton Busler; son, Brit White and wife Amber of Pennsylvania; daughter, Misti Qualls and husband Allen of Kingsport, TN; step-son, Jackie Tipton and wife Frankie of Church Hill, TN; step-daughter, Toshia Derrick and husband Scott of Church Hill, TN; seven granddaughters, one grandson, one great-granddaughter; sister, Donna Dandy and Fiancé Sam of Kingsport, TN; sister-in-law, Vickie Tipton of Kingsport, TN; brother-in-law, Ronnie Tipton of Clarksville, TN.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Family and friends are welcome anytime at his residence, 117 Lynn Ave, Kingsport, TN.
