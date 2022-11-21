Frederick A Butterfield, at the young age of 95, was reunited with his beloved wife, Thelma, and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frederick was born on November 1, 1927 in Brighton, MI to John and Bertha Butterfield. On August 16, 1958, Frederick married his best friend and love of his life, Thelma Livingston Packard, and after living a beautiful life together she preceded him in death on February 19, 2013.
Frederick loved his family. He was a shining star to everyone he met. He loved gardening, card games and being outdoors. He was very funny and easy-going, and in the world that we live in today, his personality was cherished.
Frederick was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 54 years, Thelma Butterfield; and one grandson, Justin Cole. Frederick is survived by his daughters, Anna Cole and husband, Blake of Omaha, NE, and Debra Sue Comer of Kingsport; son, John Butterfield of Kingsport; grandsons, Colt Comer and husband Michael Christian of San Antonio, TX, Caine Comer and wife, Erika of Japan, Cody Comer and wife, Vikki of Kingsport, Emerson Cole and wife Jess, Aaron Cole and wife Amber, Harrison Cole and Peyton Cole; great-granddaughters, Chloe Comer, Charlie Comer, and Emery Cole; great grandsons, Tidus Comer, Atlas Comer, Goku Comer, Clark Comer, and Barrett Cole; special dear friend, Wanda Ragsdale; and several other loving family members and friends.
Frederick will lie in repose at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A formal visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday evening at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Bloomingdale Baptist Church with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. A military graveside service will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Mount Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. American Legion Post 3/265 will be conducting the honors. Frederick’s son and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Caine Comer will serve as honorary pallbearer.
