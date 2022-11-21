Frederick A Butterfield, at the young age of 95, was reunited with his beloved wife, Thelma, and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frederick was born on November 1, 1927 in Brighton, MI to John and Bertha Butterfield. On August 16, 1958, Frederick married his best friend and love of his life, Thelma Livingston Packard, and after living a beautiful life together she preceded him in death on February 19, 2013.

Frederick loved his family. He was a shining star to everyone he met. He loved gardening, card games and being outdoors. He was very funny and easy-going, and in the world that we live in today, his personality was cherished.

