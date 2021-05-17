ROGERSVILLE - Freddie Wayne Robbins, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was retired from Bellsouth Telephone after working there 31 years as a lineman, an installer, and a splicer. Freddie enjoyed woodworking, blacksmithing, electrical repair and every moment he spent with his grandkids.
Freddie was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, where he served from 1962 to 1966. He served aboard the destroyer USS Saufley and then on the aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise CVA in the south China Sea. He was a Vietnam War Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Mary Zella Wilder Robbins; sisters, Imagean Robbins and Lois Hurst; infant brother, Jimmy Robbins.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edith Robbins; daughter, Lana Young and husband, John; son, Steven Robbins and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Mitchell Young, Rachel Young, Dakota Robbins and Colton Robbins; brother, Bobby Robbins; sisters, Ilene Hurst and Velma Hoskins all of Bell County, KY; Kathleen Moore of Mt. Hope, KS; Judy Minor of Maynardville, TN; and a host of family and friends.
Freddie will lie in state for family and friends to pay their respects Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The U. S. Navy and Hawkins County Color Guard will conduct military graveside services 11:00 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Kite Cemetery. Rev. Stevie Rogers will be officiating, and Mitchell Young will give the eulogy. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Young, Dakota Robbins, Colton Robbins, Jim Brewer, Brian Robbins, and Axel Minor. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.