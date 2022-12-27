CHURCH HILL – Freddie Wayne Henry went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Freddie was born in Hawkins County to Arthur and Eleanor Barton Henry. He worked as a supervisor for Cemex for over 21 years. Freddie was of the Baptist faith and loved attending Stateline Baptist Church. He was in the Army Reserves, enjoyed playing golf, the UT Vols, and the Atlanta Braves.

