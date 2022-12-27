CHURCH HILL – Freddie Wayne Henry went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Freddie was born in Hawkins County to Arthur and Eleanor Barton Henry. He worked as a supervisor for Cemex for over 21 years. Freddie was of the Baptist faith and loved attending Stateline Baptist Church. He was in the Army Reserves, enjoyed playing golf, the UT Vols, and the Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Henry; sister, Joyce “Cookie” McCray; and nephew, Travis Cox.
Freddie is survived by his loving wife, Lola McLain Henry; nephew, Shane Cox (Stephanie); great nephew, Christian Cox (Mara Lins); as well as a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ed McLain and Dr. Fred Holcomb officiating. The burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Lola would like to express her deep love and appreciation to her family, friends, neighbors, and loving church family at Stateline Baptist Church for their thoughts, kindness, well wishes, and prayers during this difficult time of sorrow. She would also like to thank the staff at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home for the compassionate care in helping with Freddie’s services.