KINGSPORT - Freddie Jo "Ted" Loven, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2022 at her residence. She was the youngest surviving daughter of nine siblings to the late Clifton Hoss and Matilda E. Lewis.

Ted will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, and friend. She loved raising her children and playing an active role within her church community. Ted was a God-fearing woman and a longtime member of the Belvue Christian Church; she also had a God given talent at weaving together beautiful quilts.

