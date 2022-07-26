KINGSPORT - Freddie Jo "Ted" Loven, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2022 at her residence. She was the youngest surviving daughter of nine siblings to the late Clifton Hoss and Matilda E. Lewis.
Ted will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, and friend. She loved raising her children and playing an active role within her church community. Ted was a God-fearing woman and a longtime member of the Belvue Christian Church; she also had a God given talent at weaving together beautiful quilts.
Along with her parents and siblings, Ted was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-five years, Frederick Loven.
Survivors include her children, Frank Loven (Vanessa), Pat Loven (Karen), David Loven (Duncan Smith), and Cliff Loven (Jill); grandchildren, Amy Lutes (Ken), Brooke Loven, Jamie Loven (Amanda), Katie Young (Scott), Patrick Loven, Rachel Loven, and Kara Loven; great-grandchildren, Laney Ormandy, Maggie Jo Loven, Maverick Loven, Macy Young, and Landon Young; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Loven family will honor Ted's life with a Graveside Service on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in the Garden of Good Shepherd in East Lawn Memorial Park. The Service will begin at 12 pm with Rev. John Owston officiating; family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the Loven family has requested donations be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church Food Ministry in Ted's honor.
The family would like to thank the entire staffs of both The Blake at Kingsport and SunCrest Hospice for providing compassionate care.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Loven family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664, is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.