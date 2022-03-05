KINGSPORT - Freddie Edgar France, 64, Kingsport, TN passed away, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Freddie was born in Sullivan County, TN on February 25, 1958, and was the son of Carl Raymond and Thelma Dalphine (Akers) France.
He was retired from the Scott County School System as custodian of Gate City Middle School.
In addition to his parents, his wife Brenda Charlesetta (Calhoun) France, his brothers, Bobby France, Sr., and Danny France preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Billy) Lane, and Rita Spivey, special nephew, Bobby (Kim) France, Jr., nieces, April (Chris) Williams, and Nicole Spivey. Several aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and beloved friends still survive.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Chuck Grimm and Rev Rex McMurrary officiating. Nancy Peters, Doris Tipton, and Ronnie Tipton will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Bobby France, Jr., James Estep, Darrell Tipton, Sydney France, Tony France, and Larry France will serve as pallbearers.
Ricky France, Jimmy Akers, and his former co-workers of Gate City Middle School will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the France family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
