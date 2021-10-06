SURGOINSVILLE - Fredda Fay Walters, age 76, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home. She was a woman of great faith in the Lord and was known as a Godly Christian woman. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and devoted grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lowell Walters; parents, Charles and Lillie Short; brother, Dean Short; and sister, Delphenia Darnell.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Jeff Walters and wife, Lisa, and Joseph Walters; 2 grandchildren, Samantha Walters and Caleb Walters; brother, Charles Short and wife, Eleanor; sister, Sheila McMurray and husband, Darrell; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Walters Family Cemetery located on Stanley Valley Rd. in Surgoinsville, with Pastor Johnny Carr officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm.
