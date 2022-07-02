ROGERSVILLE - Freda Ward Rice, 70 of the Grassy Creek Community, Rogersville, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home.
Freda was manager of the Grassy Creek Wildlife Foundation for many years.
Preceding Freda in death are her parents, Fred and Cleo McClellan Ward.
Surviving are her sister, Dolores Cooley of Lyman, SC and brother, Jim Ward and wife Kay of Kingsport; special friend, Raymond Greer; and several nieces and nephews.
Freda’s wishes were to donate her body to benefit the lives of others with cremation to follow with no formal services.
The care of Freda Ward Rice and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.