KINGSPORT - Freda Rose Salyer, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Freda was born in Maryland, grew up in Dryden, VA and had lived in Kingsport since 1994. She worked in healthcare and was working the day she died. Freda was a member of Lighthouse Church, and the Lord was her life.
She is survived by her husband, Kyle Salyer and son, Daimon Salyer of the home; son, Scottie Bostic and wife, Melanie, stepchildren; Danny Salyer and wife, Amy; LaVonda Collette and husband, Ronnie; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; mother, Maxie Mellons; sister, Yvonne Lawson Morris; half-sister, Teresa Williams; brothers, Garry Lawson and wife, Sharon, Glenn Lawson, Bobby Lawson and Ricky Carter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Lighthouse Church, 145 Shipp Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Allen McMillan, Pastor Tim Owen and Rev. David Peters officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Blountville.