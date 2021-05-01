KINGSPORT - Freda Keith, 61, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Freda was a lifelong resident of Wise County, VA and Sullivan County, TN. She was a home healthcare worker for over 20+ years and loved taking care of people. She loved her family dearly and will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tia Marie Keith; son, Michael Bradley Keith; parents, L.H. and Mary McConnell; sisters, Peggy Kennedy and Michelle McConnell.
Freda is survived by her sons, Richard Keith, spouse and best friend Karen Davis and Austin Boozer; several step children who she thought of as her own; grandchildren, T.J. Keith, Selena Keith, and Hailey Keith; several other special grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen McConnell, Maureen McConnell, Willie Duncan, and Betty Rose; brothers, Claude McConnell and JoJo McConnell; special friend, Oscar Boozer.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the funeral home to assist the family with the expenses.
