KINGSPORT - Freda Harkleroad, 58, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home on Monday, August 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Gardners Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Josh Johnson, Brother Jon Reed and Brother Rex McMurray officiating. Burial will follow at Gardners Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David McLain, David Paul McLain, Dexter Wilson, Austin Reed, Tim Hatcher, Richard Begley and Damon Boggs. Honorary pallbearers will be the Sullivan County Highway Dept, Dustin Collins and Jason Colburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gardners Chapel Cemetery in care of Don Huffman, 3420 Cardinal St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family is requesting those attending to please wear a mask.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Freda Harkleroad.