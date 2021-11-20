DUFFIELD, VA - Freda Byrd Head, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after several years of declining health.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery.
Friends planning to attend the graveside service are asked to assemble at 1:50 PM at the cemetery.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Head family.
Weber City, VA is serving the Head family.