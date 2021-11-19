DUFFIELD, VA – Freda Byrd Head, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after several years of declining health.
She was born in Sullivan County, TN on October 22, 1951 to the late Ked and Mary Sue (Shelton) Byrd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Quillen; niece, August Broadwater; and brother-in-law, Bill Head.
Freda was saved at Marble Point Church in her teenage years and attended several local churches over the years.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Head, of the home; son, Bryan (Marnie) Head; grandchildren, Blake, Emmerson, Griffin, Grey, Piper, Jo and Seven Head, all of Kingsport, TN; sister, Joyce (Bill) McConnell; brothers, Dennis Byrd and Dale (Brenda) Byrd; several very special nieces and nephews; a special friend and sister-in-law, Glenda Head; brother-in-law, R.J. Quillen.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Jeff DeBoard officiating.
Friends planning to attend the graveside service are asked to assemble at 1:50 PM at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ked Byrd, Logan Byrd, Wesley Byrd, Jake Hess, Caleb Gore and Brady Porter.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Freda’s memory be made to the Scott County Rotary Club c/o Children’s Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 728, Gate City, VA 24251 or to a local food bank.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com