COEBURN, VA - Freda Ann Culbertson Atwood, 77, passed away on Monday, March 14th, 2022, in Wise, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred, and Anna Lee Culbertson. She was a graduate of Coeburn High School Class of '62 (Honorary member of the Class of '61). She was very proud of having been a majorette in the Coeburn High School Band and was crowned Miss Coeburn in the local Beauty Contest. She worked for Jeff and Agnes Kiser for several years and the Marty Corporation in Coeburn. After she and J.B. were married, she worked as Secretary -Treasurer for the Payless Super Markets, Inc. for over fifty years, retiring in 2014. Surviving is her husband of 58 years, J.B. Atwood; her children, Fred Atwood (Christiansburg), Alan (Suzi) Atwood (Coeburn), and Susan Atwood (Kelly) Denton (Bristol, VA); her grandchildren, Brianne Atwood, Keely Atwood (Justin)Trent, and Garrett Denton; her sister Sue (Jim) Fischer and her brother George (Nancy) Culbertson; several nieces and nephews.
Freda loved her family and loved her community and took pride in serving the Coeburn Alumni Association, Coeburn Youth Sports, and Coeburn Little League.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Marty Puckett and Brother Les Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the Coeburn Alumni Scholarship Fund (CHS Class 61) UVA Wise or Mary’s Chapel Love and Learn Preschool. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.