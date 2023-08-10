RYE COVE, VA – Fred William Pierson, Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Ballad Hospice House.
He was born on February 7, 1934 in Scott County, VA, a son of the late Lucian and Nera Pierson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Fred Allen Pierson, Jr.; brothers, Pat Pierson and Bobby Frank Pierson.
Fred was a hard worker. He started working for Lockheed Martin in California at 18 years old and until the day he retired adding to 38 years. He then retired, came back home, and continued working on his farm where he raised tobacco and cattle. Fred loved to hunt and relax on his boat where he enjoyed fishing. Fred loved his family dearly and who he called family was not necessarily related by blood. He always said, “Family is not always blood, it’s the ones that will do anything to see you smile and love you no matter what”. His grandchildren were always his buddies and brought happiness to his life. He will always be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone who met him.
Surviving are his wife, Maria Pierson; sons, Mark Pierson and Michael Pierson; daughters, Ana Martinez (Jose) and Maria Alvarado (Gerardo Gonzalez); grandchildren, Keith Michael Pierson, Kristine Gonzalez, Jessica Gonzalez, Bella Gonzalez, Sandra Robles (Ruben), Luisa Martinez, Anna Martinez and Rosalie Martinez.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Pastor Denny Hass will be officiating. Music will be provided by Donna and Denny Hass. Friends and family may begin to gather at 6:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends planning to attend are asked to meet at 9:15 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Pierson, Mark Pierson, Keith Pierson, Jose Martinez, Ruben Robles and Jerry Gonzalez.