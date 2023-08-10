RYE COVE, VA – Fred William Pierson, Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Ballad Hospice House.

He was born on February 7, 1934 in Scott County, VA, a son of the late Lucian and Nera Pierson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Fred Allen Pierson, Jr.; brothers, Pat Pierson and Bobby Frank Pierson.

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you