CHURCH HILL - Fred Steadman, Jr. age 86 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
He was born in Sullivan County, TN on October 23, 1935, and was the son of the late Fred Robert Steadman, Sr. and Tabitha Litton Steadman. In addition to his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his son, Ty Howard Steadman; brother, Roger Steadman; and sister, Brenda Payne. He was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church and was an avid hunter. Mr. Steadman loved his family and his church. He was always willing to assist others. He was a proud United States Marine. Fred also attended Wednesday Morning Men’s Breakfast Club.
Mr. Steadman is survived by his, wife, Clarise Steadman; daughter, Cassandra Morgan and husband Bobby; 2 sons, Stewart Moffitt and wife Connie and Richard Moffitt and wife Amanda; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pam Dietz and Freda; 3 brothers, Steve Steadman, Rick Steadman and Jerry Steadman; lifelong best friend, Howard Hudson.
A memorial service for Mr. Steadman will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church (1116 Nelms Lane, Lynn Garden Community of Kingsport, TN) at 5:00 PM with a visitation following the service. Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39 will present the colors.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Honor, PO Box 66, Kingsport, TN 37662.