CHURCH HILL - Fred Steadman, Jr. age 86 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

He was born in Sullivan County, TN on October 23, 1935, and was the son of the late Fred Robert Steadman, Sr. and Tabitha Litton Steadman. In addition to his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his son, Ty Howard Steadman; brother, Roger Steadman; and sister, Brenda Payne. He was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church and was an avid hunter. Mr. Steadman loved his family and his church. He was always willing to assist others. He was a proud United States Marine. Fred also attended Wednesday Morning Men’s Breakfast Club.

