CHURCH HILL - Fred Steadman, Jr., age 86 of Church Hill, TN passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022.Arrangements will be announced later by Colonial Funeral Home.COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Fred Steadman, Jr.