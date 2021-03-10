KINGSPORT - Fred Shirl Amyx, 67, of Kingsport, TN, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He had a long battle with Parkinson's and kidney failure.
Fred worked for Kingsport Times News for 30 plus years before health issues. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bloomingdale.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Vena Amyx; brother, Roy Amyx.
Left to cherish Fred's memory is his wife of 43 years, Regina J. Amyx; Daughters, Nikki West, Tonya Hunt; son, Shane (April) Amyx; grandchildren, Austin (Samantha) Deyton, Landon Deyton, Hannah Deyton, Haylee Amyx, Ethan Amyx, Bella Amyx, Raegan Amyx, Caroline Amyx, Allie; great grandchildren, Sophia Deyton, Christopher; sister, Barbara Miller; several nieces and nephews.
His wishes were to be cremated and no funeral services.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Kelly Elliott, Tiffany Bodo, Tom Edwards (Chaplain) and to Bloomingdale Fire Dept and EMS.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Amyx family