Fred Shirl Amyx, 67, of Kingsport, TN, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He had a long battle with Parkinson's and kidney failure.
Fred worked for Kingsport Times News for 30 plus years before health issues.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Vena Amyx; brother, Roy Amyx
Left to cherish Fred's memory is his wife of 43 years, Regina J. Amyx; Daughters, Nikki West, Tonya Hunt; son, Shane (April) Amyx; grandchildren, Austin (Samantha) Deyton, Landon Deyton, Hannah Deyton, Haylee Amyx, Ethan Amyx, Bella Amyx, Raegan Amyx, Caroline Amyx, Allie; great grandchildren, Sophia Deyton, Christopher; sister, Barbara Miller; several nieces and nephews
His wishes were to be cremated and no funeral services.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Kelly Elliott, Tiffany Bodo, Tom Edwards (Chaplain) and to Bloomingdale Fire Dept and EMS.