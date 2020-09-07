CLIO, MI - Fred Samuel Hobbs, 86, of Clio, MI, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence of natural causes.
A native of Scott County, Virginia, he was born January 26, 1934 in Gate City. He graduated from Shoemaker High School in Gate City and then served two years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving an honorable discharge in 1954. He later worked for the Kingsport Press in Kingsport, TN, Trilex Corporation in Wayne, MI, and Federal Pacific Electric Corporation in Des Plaines, IL. He settled in Flint, MI and later Clio, MI, during his employment with the United States Postal Service. He retired after 28 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estel Oscar Hobbs and Nona Marie Hobbs (Pierson); his beloved wife of 55 years, Georgia Mae Hobbs (Purkey); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, M.D. and Pearl Purkey (Lane); sister-in-law, Suella Bowen; brother-in-law, John Tucker; two nephews, Kenny and Russell Newton.
Fred Hobbs is survived by his two daughters, Anita Lovejoy Lucas and husband Ray (Indianapolis, IN), Brenna Carroll and husband Charles (Muncie, IN); his son, Kirby Hobbs and wife Melinda (Oscoda, MI); six grandchildren, William Lovejoy, Audrey Strecker, Bridget Carroll, Jordan, Cameron, and Marissa Hobbs; two great granddaughters, Diamond and Tiana Lovejoy; two brothers, Charles Hobbs and wife Linda (Kingsport, TN), Jim Hobbs and wife Doris (Kissimmee, FL); sisters-in-law Jessie Tucker (Church Hill, TN) and Delta Purkey(Gate City, VA).
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 10, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Holston View with Pastor Johnny R. Duncan officiating.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Hobbs Family.