ROGERSVILLE - Fred "Pete" Johnson, Jr., age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
