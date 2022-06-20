KINGSPORT - Fred Martin “Pappy” Vineyard, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport.
