KINGSPORT - Fred Lund Kilgore, 86, died peacefully on October 8, 2020 at Christian Care Center of Bristol, TN after a courageous battle with Dementia. He was born on July 18, 1934 in Scott County, Va. Fred married Virginia Jones and raised four loving children. He retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 1999. Fred was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. You would often hear him say “How About Them Cowboys?” He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and always had a smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Jones Kilgore; parents, Robert Kilgore and Reba McClellan Kilgore; sister, Norma Jean Kilgore Camper; brothers, Darius Kilgore, William Kilgore, Elliott Kilgore and John “Junior” Kilgore; grandchild, Dallas Kilgore.
He is survived by his children, Vickie Bledsoe and husband Larry of Gallatin, TN, Steven Kilgore and wife Diane of Knoxville, TN, Kimberly Kilgore of Kingsport, TN, Mark Kilgore of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Kierra “Kiki” Kilgore, Rally Kilgore, Josh Bledsoe, Chris Wagner, David Wagner, and; great grandchildren, Xander Bledsoe, “Baby to Be” Dallas Kilgore, Austin Wagner, Peyton Wagner, Mackenzie Wagner, Will Wagner and Zac Wagner; sister-in- law, Shirley Kilgore.
There will be a Celebration of Life in his honor held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Christy Lowe, Tasha Ramsey and the staff of Christian Care Center of Bristol for their kindness and care of Fred.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Kilgore family.