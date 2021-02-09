February 27, 1940 – February 8, 2021
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Fred Leonard Bowen, age 80, of Big Stone Gap, VA was born February 27, 1940 at his home in Scott County, VA, and went to his heavenly home February 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN.
Fred was a hard worker, and a very strong man. He worked his entire career in the Coal Mines, his work ethic was second to none. He was always willing to help anyone in need, his generous spirit will permeate his family for generations to come. He was married to the love of his life for almost fifty years, Brenda. He was of the Christian Faith. He will be sorely missed by his family.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Irene Bowen and his infant son Fred Leonard Bowen, Jr.
Fred is survived by his wife , Brenda Bowen; his son, Leonard Bowen and wife Judy; his daughter, Beulah Rouse and husband Joe; two brothers; Lynn Bowen and Larry Bowen; his three sisters, Hazel Haycraft, Freda Mullins, and Diana Couch; his favorite brother-in-law, Charles Collier; three grandchildren, Dominik Bowen, Kyli Bowen, and Kaitlyn Rouse; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A visitation for Fred will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Brother Jeff Harvey officiating.
Burial will follow in American Legion Cemetery, in Big Stone Gap, VA.
Pallbearers will be; Dustin Fisher, Jesse Blair, Matt Russell, Josh Flanary, Bryan Jessee, and Josh Lawson.
Due to Covid-19 regulations Face Mask/Coverings and the practicing of social distancing is required.
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Fred Leonard Bowen.