CHURCH HILL – Fred Lee Gray, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday. November 1, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Micah, Noah, and Michael Cash.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Rose Glen Village and to Kindred Hearts Home Health.
