CHURCH HILL – Fred Lee Gray, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday. November 1, 2020.
Fred was a lifelong resident of Church Hill until he moved in with his son and daughter-in-law to Wilkesboro, NC. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Elam Baptist Church. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and Lady Vols fan. He loved to rebuild antique Mustangs. He retired from Holliston Mills and coached little league baseball and refereed college basketball for several years.
He was preceded in death by parents; Stanley and Bonnie Gray; wife, Betty Gray; son, Mark Gray; sister, Joyce Mitchell.
Fred is survived by his son, Scott Gray (Judy); daughter-in-law, Stormi Gray; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Dylan), Micah, Noah, Elliot, Justin, and Michelle (T.J.); great grandson, Alexander; brother, Stanley Gray, Jr.; sister, Velda Gray; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Carrie Simpson, Shannon (Angie) Simpson, and Gary Roberts; he also leaves behind his constant companion fur balls, Little Bit and Peanut.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Micah, Noah, and Michael Cash.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Rose Glen Village and to Kindred Hearts Home Health.
