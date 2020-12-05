SURGOINSVILLE, TN - Fred Hartsock (Surgoinsville, TN.), 85 peacefully departed his earthly body and joined his Heavenly Father, on December 2, 2020.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Ray Hartsock (Brother), Guy Hartsock (Brother), and longtime special friend J.R. Mullins. The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to the girlfriend of Chad and special family friend, Jennifer Lafollette, who stood by the family day and night throughout Fred’s illness. Ms. Lafollette will also be providing song(s) for the graveside service. Services are to include a graveside service, which will be conducted at Midway Community Cemetery in Midway, Va on Sunday the 6th Day of December 2020 at 3:00 PM. Reverend Rick Dinkins will be holding the graveside services for Mr. Hartsock.
Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home (2904 US Hwy. 23 Weber City, VA. at 2:30 PM, and due to health regulations, it is asked that everybody remain inside their vehicles in the side parking of the Funeral Home in order to line up for procession. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Ballad Hospice staff at Wilcox Hall (3rd Floor), and specifically Doctors Vaughn, Dr. Neglia, Nurse Tiffany, Nurse Crystal, and Nurse Shayla for their wonderful care during the final days of Fred’s earthly life.
