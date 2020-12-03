SURGOINSVILLE, TN - Fred Hartsock (Surgoinsville, TN.), 85 peacefully departed his earthly body and joined his Heavenly Father, on December 2, 2020. Fred’s departure took place while surrounded by his loving family at Holston Valley Hospital, after a courageous battle with an extended illness. Fred was born as the fourth son of a total of twelve children in Russell County, Virginia by the late Claude Sr. and Della Hartsock. Fred spent much of his younger years residing in Nickelsville, Virginia, before eventually relocating to Surgoinsville, TN. Fred dedicated over fifty years of his adult life working hard in the business he built, Hartsock’s Auto Sales & Used Parts. Fred took great pride in sharing a strong bond and working on projects with his Grandson, Chad Gillenwater, as well as spending time with his Great Grandchildren, Deven Gillenwater and Gracelynn “Gracie” Gillenwater. Before becoming unable to do so, Fred also found true enjoyment in playing the guitar and singing gospel music with his wife Alma and friends. Fred was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed reading his Bible. For over fifty years, as many will recall, Fred could be found daily piddling around his garage while sharing wisdom, humor and good conversation with the many friends that would often stop in and “hangout” with him.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Claude Sr. and Della Hartsock; Brothers- Ralph Hartsock and Claude Hartsock, Jr; Sister Maudie Vaughn; Stepson Michael Gillenwater.
Fred leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 wonderful years Alma “Almie” Hartsock of the home, Brothers: Ray Hartsock (Doris) of Blountville, Guy Hartsock (Louise) of Bassett, Va, Sisters: Shirley Price of Collingsville, VA, Polly Lewis (Bernard) of Nickelsville, Va, Judy Hartsock of Kingsport, Linda Hall (Leonard) of Bassett, Va, Phyllis Harter (Charles) of Martinsville, Va, and Patricia Clark of Kingsport TN; Step-Daughter in law Connie Gillenwater; Grandson and Best Friend Chad Gillenwater; Great Grandchildren Deven and Gracelynn “Gracie” Gillenwater; Sons- Johnny Hartsock, Donnie Hartsock; Daughters- Kathy and Lisa; Many Nieces, Nephews, family, and friends.
Fred will be missed by many including pallbearers: Chad Gillenwater; Paul “Bo” Hartsock; Billy Lark; Donald Lark; William Kilgore; Charles Harter. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Ray Hartsock (Brother), Guy Hartsock (Brother), and longtime special friend J.R. Mullins. The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to the girlfriend of Chad and special family friend, Jennifer Lafollette, who stood by the family day and night throughout Fred’s illness. Ms. Lafollette will also be providing song(s) for the graveside service. Services are to include a graveside service, which will be conducted at Midway Community Cemetery in Midway, Va on Sunday the 6th Day of December 2020 at 3:00 PM. Reverend Rick Dinkins will be holding the graveside services for Mr. Hartsock.
Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home (2904 US Hwy. 23 Weber City, VA. at 2:30 PM, and due to health regulations, it is asked that everybody remain inside their vehicles in the side parking of the Funeral Home in order to line up for procession. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Ballad Hospice staff at Wilcox Hall (3rd Floor), and specifically Doctors Vaughn, Dr. Neglia, Nurse Tiffany, Nurse Crystal, and Nurse Shayla for their wonderful care during the final days of Fred’s earthly life.
